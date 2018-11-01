Baby boy Samuel is still shining brightly for Ealand family

More than £1,500 was raised to thank hospital staff when walkers lit up the night in Crowle during their Shine bright fundraising walk.

It was all the idea of enterprising mum Joanne Cook 31 and her husband Daniel, 34 and daughters Maisie, seven, and Ivy five, who all live in Ealand.

Gathering at Crowle Communmity Hall after taking part in the Shine Bright event

The fundraiser involved a walk around Crowle in memory of Joanne’s baby son Samuel who died in June. A total of £1,625 was raised towards the £15,000 needed for a bereavement suite at Scunthorpe Hospital, as a way of repaying the care given by dedicated hospital staff.

Joanne said: “After finding out we were expecting a baby brother for the girls we were over the moon. He was due on July 27, but on June 13 our whole world came crashing down when we were told his heart had stopped. The support and care we received from the midwife team was amazing. Scunthorpe maternity do not have a bereavement suite, so I gave birth on ward with other ladies who had healthy babies and hearing them cry when our room was silent was so traumatic. I decided I needed to help change that. So along with the Health Tree Foundation I wanted to fundraise. I set up a just giving page and told my story and was shocked to see that in one hour I had raised £500. The amount kept rising daily.”

She praised everyone who had helped and added: “The idea of the shine bright walk came from my children as they say that Samuel is the brightest star in the sky. I plan to carry on fundraising.”