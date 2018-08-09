Axholme Brewery of Crowle launches first brewery in Grimsby for 50 years

An established brewery in Crowle that has its roots stretching back to 2012 is opening the first brewery in Grimsby for 50 years.

The Axholme Brewery, founded by head brewer, Mike Richards, will open Docks Beers soon, after bringing on board co-owner and director, Will Douglas and fellow director, Shahram Shadan.

New Grimsby brewery ready for production

The brewing team are keen to state that the Axholme Brewery will remain at its current location at 7 Lakes Country Park and will continue to make its own bottled beers and experimental brews.

However, the Axholme Brewing Company is in the final stages of fitting out a de-consecrated Church in Grimsby, having acquired the King Edward Street building last year which is planned to open in September.

Mike Richards made it clear that the company would retain its roots in Crowle and said: “Axholme Brewing Company will remain the parent brand. The brewery in Crowle will stay open for business as usual.”

He added: “Our core beers will continue to be brewed there under the Axholme label. But I cannot wait to get my hands on the new equipment in Grimsby and get the new Docks Beers under way. The new kit will enable us to do all sorts of new things: new beer styles including lager and canning for the first time. The results are going to be exciting.”

With the installation of the new brewing equipment nearing completion, the team has revealed the new identity, with a new range of craft beers to be brewed under the recently trademarked name.

Will Douglas talked about the thinking behind the name: “The new brand is a key part of our growth plans. Docks Beers was a no-brainer. The new brewery is 250 metres from Great Grimsby’s famous Docks, the epicentre of this town. Many of the team were born here and we’re as passionate about this town and its heritage as we are about craft beer.” Fellow Director Shahram Shadan explained why the name was chosen: “From Grimsby to Manchester and London to New York the docks are a place where hard graft, endurance and a never-say-die attitude are traits of the men and women who work them.”