Author launches final chapter in WW1 series  

The final title in a series of four books about the part played by people from Misterton and West Stockwith in World War 1 will be launched at Misterton Library on Saturday November 10.

Author, David Seymour, will be available to sign copies between 10am and 12 noon.

David Seymour (centre) is pictured with some of the first residents to buy signed copies of books two and three, Sandra and Michael Butler.

Hearts at Peace looks at the Home Front, other local combatants, the end of the war, and its aftermath. Published at the weekend of national remembrance of WW1, the book completes the series, beginning and ending with remembering the fallen.

Fifty residents, including one woman, were killed in WW1. Many others returned home with life-changing conditions.

Mr Seymour said: “This is a local book for local people, and I’m grateful to all those who have contributed to it. It has taken four years to research and compile and as we commemorate the end of the First World War this year, it is timely that we can look back at our villages’ involvement in that global war and its impact on our local communities.”

The first book, Suns of Home, was published in April. It described how Misterton and West Stockwith enjoyed ‘boom’ times in the Victorian and Edwardian periods before the war: full employment, rapid population growth, developing industries, new public buildings, and a confidence that things could only get better.

The second and third books, recording the involvement of local residents in World War 1, were published in July. Book two, If I Should Die, covers the optimism of the first few months of WW1 reflecting a belief that it would be ‘over by Christmas’, a time which saw the first local casualties in the war, including Nurse Kitty Jollands. Book three, A Foreign Field, describes local people’s involvement in the big conflicts of the war, including Gallipoli, Ypres, the Somme, and Passchendaele - and village life after the war.

Copies of all four books will be available at the event, all at £12 or by contacting seymoursam@hotmail.com or 01427 890936 or 07952 544 604).