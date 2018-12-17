Australian Pink Floyd shine a light on the Dark Side of the Moon at Sheffield City Hall

We can’t use the T-word, when referring to these Antipodean homage-heavy completists.

They’re not a T, more a celebration. They just play the music. Incredibly well. And then they do the lights. Brilliantly. And don’t forget stage accompaniment, the figures and screen, with its poignant images.

The concept, for want of a better word, is flawless and the execution has so much attention to detail.

But it’s not like watching the real thing. TAPFS add enough of themselves to move with the times.

And we know Time is of the essence, for they have been doing this now for a full 30 years.

The set relies on Dark Side Of The Moon and Wish You Were Here but there are plenty of other building blocks around these two keystones.

The drums have that laconic Mason groove, while the female backing singers soar across The Great Gig In The Sky... before the delicate harmonies of Us And Them.

The two guitars weave through Gilmour’s lines, as precise as the lasers beaming from the back of the stage to the back of the hall.

Comfortably Numb is a true end for a packed crowd, who will return next year for more of the same.