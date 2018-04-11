Australian flies 10,500 miles to visit 'bizarre' Doncaster pub that became viral web sensation

An Australian has flown 10,500 miles to make a pilgrimage to a Doncaster pub that became a viral web sensation with a video of a bizarre karaoke night.

Josh Sorrel came all the way from Melbourne to enjoy a pint at the Coach and Horses in Scot Lane - after seeing a funny clip of the pub and its drinkers on the internet last year.

The bizarre footage became a global sensation and showed a string of colourful characters dancing to music at the pub's karaoke night.

And Josh was so impressed with the clip that he arranged to visit the bar with his Doncaster-based friends Giuseppe Zammuto and Dino Ransome - and even ended up posing for photos with one of the 'stars' of the film.

The three met up on holiday in Thailand in 2012 and kept in touch - and the plan to visit the pub was hatched when Josh sent Giuseppe the clip via Facebook.

Explained Giuseppe: "He sent me the video clip with the message 'you crazy poms.'

Josh and Giuseppe enjoy a drink at the Coach and Horses.

"On closer inspection, I recognised the pub as my local but I don't think he believed me."

When the pair met up with Josh in Thailand again this year, the footage was brought up once more - and he explained how it had become popular in Australia.

He said: "I managed to persuade him that it was my local. He asked me while he was in England if he could visit me so he could frequent the Coach and Horses and take a few photos to show his friends."

So Giuseppe contacted his friend and Coach and Horses manager Simon Audsley and Josh's wish finally came true last Sunday night.

The pair outside the pub in Scot Lane.

He added: "Josh is a big Manchester United fan and managed to get tickets for the recent Manchester Derby.

"He turned up at Doncaster railway station after the game and after a wash and shave at my place, we walked down to the Coach and Horses where Simon was waiting for us with Chris Hart, one of the stars of the video, and we managed to get a few photos.

"We had a fantastic night and Josh has got the photos to take home and show his friends."

The clip became a huge smash hit last May after being shared thousands of times on Twitter and Facebook and receiving hundreds of thousands of views.

Chris Hart (front middle) was one of the stars of the original video.

The 23-second clip begins with a blonde-haired person, clutching a bottle and shaking their head and bottom to the music as the camera focuses on them.

As the camera pans away, an elderly customer wearing a flat cap and what appears to be a football scarf shuffles into shot, seemingly bemused at the carryings on as he makes his way across the dancefloor using a walking stick.

The action then cuts to a man dressed in a green woollen hat, donkey jacket and jeans, marching solider-like to the music with a blank expression while the clip concludes with a little person wandering across the dancefloor.

The clip was orginially posted on Twitter by Football Away Days with the message: "Coach and Horses in Doncaster. Definitely calling in here next time I'm there on an away day," complete with four "crying with laughter" emojis.

The footage was filmed by Di Marshall who said: "I was out with some friends and thankfully went in there. "It's the most hilarious day we've had. I find it quite amazing so many people think my video is as funny as we did."

Wayne Hood posted: "It's got the lot, nutty bird dancing, grandpa looks lost, bobble hat man with the stomp and to cap it all a midget."