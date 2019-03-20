At least one person injured and major Doncaster road blocked after crash

At least one person is trapped and a major Doncaster road is blocked following a head-on crash.

Emergency services were called to High Street, Bentley, at around 1.25pm on Wednesday.

A crash on High Street, Bentley.

Police said initial reports suggested three cars were involved in a crash and the road was blocked.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said one person had been injured and crews were planning to cut at least one person from the wreckage.

More to follow.