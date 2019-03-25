Astrea Woodfields (Balby Carr) Academy of Sport reach ESFA Elite Cup final

A Doncaster school is counting down to kick off after reaching their third national football final in three years.

Astrea Woodfields Academy of Sport, formerly Balby Carr Academy of Sport, are through to the ESFA Elite Schools and Colleges Cup final.

They will face Hartpury College at Ewood Park, the home of Blackburn Rovers, on Tuesday.

The Balby-based youngsters booked their place in the final with a 4-0 win over Shipley College (Guiseley football academy) in the semi-finals.

They have also knocked out Minsthorpe College (Frickley Athletic academy), Barnsley College, Bishop Burton College, Brookhouse College and Northgate High School (Dereham football academy) en route to the final.

The squad, managed by head of academy coaching Duncan Milligan and head coach John Buckley, includes Elliot Wilson of Gainsborough Trinity, Sam Caygill and Jack Crook of Rossington Main and goalkeeper Shay Evans Booth who has represented England Colleges.

The ESFA Elite Schools and Colleges Cup was introduced in 2016 specifically for schools and colleges that run football academy programmes at sixth form level.

Balby reached the final of the ECFA National Men’s Knockout Trophy in 2017 and 2018, winning last year’s final 3-0 against Birmingham’s Pro Direct Academy.

Harrogate Town winger Joe Leesley is among the alumni at the full time football academy for 16-19-year-olds.

For more information about the academy email d.milligan@balbycarr.org.