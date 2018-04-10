Aspiring teen actress lands a role in a national production

An aspiring teen actress has landed a place in a national performing arts production for the second time after wowing at her audition.

Leah Adie, of Crowle, will be part of this year’s Youth Music Theatre UK production after beating off competition from over 1,000 youngsters who auditioned across UK and Ireland.

Leah, who also performed with the acclaimed company in 2016, is now set to spend two weeks working with the cast and West End industry professional at Leeds University School of Music.

Leah is embarking on a fundraising mission to raise £1,000 towards the £2,000 she will need to cover the costs of her accommodation whilst working with the company who have trained performers including Ed Sheeran and Jessie J.

Leah who attends Lets Act Drama School in Bentley, has set up a Crowdfunding page to encourage people to get behind her to make her dreams a reality.

Proud mum Lesley Adie said: “Leah completed a three hour workshop for the audition in which she did a monologue, singing and improvisation, she was really pleased to get a place.

“This is the second time Leah has been successful in getting a place with Youth Music Theatre UK and I’m a very proud mummy, she works so hard.

“We would encourage everyone to support her, I think it’s good to encourage local talent and would help her achieve her dream.

“As well as the Crowdfunding Leah has got lots of ideas to raise money like bag packing, raffles, fundraisers, she has a spreadsheet full of ideas so if any local businesses could help it would go a long way to helping a young actress on her way to success.”

After rehearsing for two weeks Leah will perform in the new musical Voices of the Crossing in August in Halifax.

n To support Leah visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lesley-adie-1

Visit www.youthmusictheatreuk.org for show details