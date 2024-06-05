Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Doncaster music festival will be postponed until next year after the council rejected plans for a new venue licence.

Organisers of Askern Music Festival have announced today (5 June) that this year’s event will no longer take place.

The festival will next take place on 7 June 2025, at the Eco Power Stadium near Doncaster city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ticket holders for this year’s event will be able to transfer these to next year’s festival, while camping and parking costs will be refunded.

Askern Music Festival postponed until 2025 following venue licence rejection.

Organisers have stated that several artists from this year’s line-up have been re-confirmed, however Billy Ocean will no longer be headlining.

The cancellation comes after plans for a new venue were denied by Doncaster Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee last month.

Organisers had lodged an application for a premises licence for the event to take place at Askern Events Field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee rejected the application after six hours of deliberation, citing concerns over plans for safety and road traffic management.

Askern Music Festival organisers stated:

“The decision to postpone comes after extensive work from the team to explore alternative venues within the area, all of which failed to meet the stringent safety requirements imposed by the council.

“Despite our team’s intensive efforts to keep the festival in Askern, we have outgrown the town and can no longer feasibly hold the event here.

“Our preparations for a return to Askern involved developing a comprehensive Events Safety Management Plan, spanning 154 pages, with an additional Road Traffic Management Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This work covered various aspects including event organisation, site and crowd management, and emergency response.

“We exhausted every possible avenue to address all aspects of safety, but unfortunately, our efforts fell short.

“The site’s limitations combined with the rigorous safety standards set by the council presented a challenge that was just too much for us to overcome.”

It marks the latest in a series of tumultuous events for the festival, after a venue change to Thornhurst Manor in 2023 led to organisation issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees reported queues of up to three hours at bars across the site, with delays of two hours to leave the festival.

In light of this year’s postponement, ticket prices will be reduced to £55 for adults and £125 for a family ticket.

A free bus service will be put in place to accomodate travel for ticket holders in Askern.

Those wishing to refund their tickets will be able to request to do so through the company until 13 July, or through See Tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details on how to refund camping, campervan pitches and parking will be released in the coming weeks.

The main stage of the festival will be on the pitch of the stadium, with surrounding areas being used for further performances.

Organisers added: “We truly appreciate your understanding and continued support – it means everything to us. The spirit of Askern Music Festival has always been about coming together as a community with friends and family to celebrate music.