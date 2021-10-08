Asda rolls out its one-hour delivery service in Doncaster after successful trial

The supermarket has launched its rapid one-hour delivery service to 96 stores across the country after the trial 'exceeded expectations'.

The 'Express Delivery' service allows customers to order up to 70 products from the grocer's online shop for delivery within one hour if they live within a three-mile radius of a store.

First launched in July at its Halifax, Rotherham, Poole and St Matthews stores, the service costs £8.50 per shop but there is no minimum spend.

Asda is rolling out its one hour delivery service in Doncaster.

Asda also recently extended its rapid delivery partnership with Uber Eats to over 300 stores, although the number of products to choose from is smaller than the over 30,000 available under its Express Delivery.

Supermarkets are rushing to offer shoppers super fast delivery in a bid to take on online giants like Amazon.

At present, Amazon Prime customers can get free same-day delivery of Amazon Fresh groceries under the 'Now' service for orders over £40.

Tesco has expanded its 'Whoosh' service to 60 shops, while Sainsbury’s also operates its own service, called 'Chop Chop.

Morrisons offers same-day rapid deliveries as part of its tie-up with Amazon, which also offers customers its own Amazon Fresh products.

Simon Gregg, Asda's vice president of online grocery, said: 'We are rolling out our Express Delivery service to almost 100 stores after a trial showed there was a clear gap in the market for a speedy delivery service offering our full online product range for delivery within one hour.'