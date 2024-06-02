As photo goes viral on social media, the question is has the Donny Clown returned?

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 17:46 BST
Is Donny Clown back?
A photo of a red balloon, associated with Stephen’s King’s deadly ‘It’ clown, is going viral on social media, which begs the question – has the Donny Clown returned?

The photo shows a red balloon next to a drainage hole, which is a spot where the infamous killer fictional clown is known to hide.

As yet we are not aware of any more sightings but only time will tell if he has returned to the streets of Doncaster.

If you’ve seen him, please let us know.

