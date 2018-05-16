As campaign for more toilets for disabled adults grows, how does Doncaster fare?

Campaigners are calling for more special toilets for changing disabled adults across the country - so how does Doncaster fare when it comes to provision?

Mother Sarah Brisdion recently spent the day sitting on a toilet all day in a busy shopping street in London to raise awareness at the lack of changing facilities for people with disabilities.

Sarah's Hadley's Heroes campaign came about after she experienced difficulties with her son, who has cerebral palsy.

The mother of twins wants fully accessible toilets installed in all large public venues and places.

Doncaster currently has six Changing Places toilets - specially adapted toilets where adults can be changed safely.

Mrs Brisdion, from Brockenhurst, Hampshire, says her seven-year-old son Hadley often has to lie on toilet floors to be changed as baby-changing tables are unsuitable.

"Sometimes he is forced to use a nappy because he can't access a toilet when we are away from home," she added.

"It's soul-destroying, it's horrible - it's not something I ever thought I would have to watch my child go through.

"I've had to listen to Hadley begging me not to let him lie on a toilet floor before."

Changing Places toilets are larger disabled toilets with a changing bench and hoist suitable for people with learning disabilities, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, as well as older people.

In recent years, Doncaster has gone from having no Changing Places toilets but now currently has six - all of which are in the town centre or near the town centre.

They are at The Point in South Parade, Cast theatre, Doncaster Council's Civic Offices, the Frenchgate Centre, the Flying Scotsman health centre and Lakeside Village shopping centre.

Campaigners want to have more Changing Places toilets installed, which offer a hoist and adult-sized changing bench for people with severe disabilities - especially at out of town sites, tourist attractions, parks and railway stations.

It is understood that sometimes the nearest changing for disabled adults can be dozens of miles away - making days out impossible for many familie

Sarah said: "Unfortunately, people don't like talking about poo, pee, periods and toilets, so as campaigners it's really hard for us to get this human rights issue on the news and get it the attention it needs. We've had to resort to drastic measures to try and actually get the public and the government to listen to our cries for help.

"It's impossible for us - there aren't enough Changing Places toilets at all."