Arts festival bags top grant from supermarket

A community arts festival has been given a £2000 boost, thanks to the generosity of supermarket shoppers.

Dearne Community Arts’ Festival, which is due to take place later this month, has bagged the money from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme.

Bags of Help is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, and sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags at the supermarket awarded to thousands of community projects every year, as chosen by shoppers.

Dearne Community Arts’ Festival will include a variety of exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations and performances.

It will be held on August 31 and September 1 at the Dearne Advanced Learning Centre in Goldthorpe, from 11am to 4pm on both days.

Barnsley Bard Ian McMillan will be running a creativewriting workshop for adults on the Friday, and there will also be a host of other workshops such as clay modelling, pirate crafts, jewellery making, paper crafts, card making, willow weaving and circus skills.

Julie Turner, secretary of the festival, said, “Tesco’s funding enables us to offer a huge range of creative arts and gives people the chance to have a go at something new.

“This scheme is very special to us and we’re grateful to all the local residents who voted for us.”

Visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp site for more information.