Arsonists wreak havoc in South Yorkshire

Arsonists started a series of blazes across South Yorkshire over the weekend - tying up firefighters called out to deal with the incidents.

Last night, Sheffield firefighters dealt with a Ford Transit van torched on Wisewood Avenue, Wisewood and a Vauxhall Zafira set on fire on Lightwood Lane, Norton.

CRIME: Government in bid to tackle violent crime to make streets safe



Two cars were set alight on Fish Dam Lane, Carlton, Barnsley and a pile of rubbish was burnt in a derelict garage on Dell Avenue, Grimethorpe, Barnsley.

POLICE: Men with machete hunted over shop raid in Sheffield

READ MORE: Man attacked at Sheffield bus stop

In Edlington, Doncaster, a Vauxhall Astra was set on fire on Carr Road and an empty house was fired on Prince's Crescent.

A wheelie bin was set alight on Shirley Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster and a pile of rubbish was found burning on Droppingwell Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham.

Yesterday morning a Nissan Micra was torched on Stuart Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley and on Saturday a Peugeot 207 was fired on Tickhill Street, Denaby Main, Doncaster.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.