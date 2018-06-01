Arsonists strike TEN times overnight across South Yorkshire

Arsonists struck TEN times across South Yorkshire overnight.

A motorbike went up in flames at a skate park in Skye Edge Avenue, Park Hill, at 7.15pm last night. A crew from Parkway Fire Station attended.

Over in Doncaster at around the same time a row of conifers were set alight in Newfield Avenue, Moorends. Firefighters from Thorne dealt with the blaze.

Arsonists set fire to about 30 tyres at the side of Centenary Way in Canklow at 8.15pm. Rotherham Central firefighters were called to the scene.

A pile of litter an an old sofa went up in flames on Honeywell Street, close to Barnsley town centre, at 8.20pm. Barnsley Central firefighters spent 20 minutes tackling the blaze.

A bin store went up in flames on Swale Road, Wingflied, at 8.20pm. Firefighters from Dearne Valley Fire Station were called to attend.

Arsonists set fire to a settee in Oldgate Lane, Thrybergh, at 9pm. Rotherham Central firefighters spent 15 minutes extinguishing the blaze.

Doncaster Central firefighters put a vehicle fire out in Whittington Street, Wheatley, at 9pm.

Two wheelie bins were set on fire in Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe, at 11pm. Doncaster Central firefighters dealt with it.

Barnsley Central firefighters put out a car fire in Green Street, Worsbrough Dale, at 2.10am.

A BMW was set on fire in Moor Lane, Kirk Sandall, at 4am. Doncaster Central firefighters were called out to tackle the blaze.