Arsonists strike SIX TIMES in single night across South Yorkshire

Arsonists struck six times across South Yorkshire last night.

A bin store was set alight in Southgate, Hoyland, at 8.20pm last night.

Firefighters from Tankersley put the blaze out.

About an hour later a Transit van went up in flames in Pacman Lane, Harthill.

Aston firefighters spent 30 minutes dealing with the blaze.

A pile of litter was set alight in Middle Hay View, Gleadless, at just after 1am this morning.

Three fire engines were called to the scene and spent about 15 minutes putting the flames out.

Arsonists set fire to a Transit van in Brunswick Road, Burngreave, at 3.40am.

A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station were called out to deal with the blaze.

A pile of litter went up in flames close to businesses based on the Northfield Industrial Estate in Rotherham at 4am.

Rotherham firefighters spent 30 minutes tackling the fire.

Arsonists set fire to a car on Eshlands Brook, Monk Bretton, at 4.30am.

Cudworth firefighters spent 45 minutes extinguishing the blaze.