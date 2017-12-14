Arsonists strike four times across South Yorkshire

Arsonists struck four times across South Yorkshire overnight.

They set fire to a clothes recycling bin in Station Road, Mosborough, at 8.10pm last night. Two crews from Birley Fire Station were called to deal with the incident.

A skip went up in flames in Eden Hall Road, Arbourthorne, at 9.30pm. Firefighters from Central Fire Station extinguished the blaze.

Over in Doncaster, arsonists set fire to a Hyundai car in Bentley High Street at 10pm. Doncaster firefighters spent 30 minutes at the scene.

A wheelie bin went up in flames in Gladstone Road, Hexthorpe, at 3.45am this morning. Edlington firefighters were called to the scene.

In addition a fire caused damage to a chimney stack in Queens Drive, Barnsley, at 11.50pm. It was started accidentally and Barnsley firefighters put the blaze out.