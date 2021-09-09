Arsonists strike at two separate Doncaster incidents, one involving a bed frame
Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a rubbish fire inside a derelict building on the High Street in Askern at 7.05pm last night.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:14 am
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.
A combine harvester accidentally set fire at 7.10pm on North Ings Road in Hatfield. Firefighters from Thorne and Adwick stations attended the incident and left at 7.50pm.
A bed frame was deliberately set on fire in the street at Princes Crescent in Edlington at 8.55pm. Firefighters from Edlington station attended.