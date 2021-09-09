Arsonists strike at two separate Doncaster incidents, one involving a bed frame

Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a rubbish fire inside a derelict building on the High Street in Askern at 7.05pm last night.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:14 am

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

A combine harvester accidentally set fire at 7.10pm on North Ings Road in Hatfield. Firefighters from Thorne and Adwick stations attended the incident and left at 7.50pm.

There were two deliberate fires last night

A bed frame was deliberately set on fire in the street at Princes Crescent in Edlington at 8.55pm. Firefighters from Edlington station attended.

