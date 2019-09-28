Arsonists strike across Doncaster
Firefighters were called out on a number of occasions last night, to extinguish fires started by arsonists across the borough.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 09:04 am
Crews from Thorne station were sent out to a rubbish fire on Old Thorne Road, Hatfield at around 7.30pm.
At around 3am this morning, firefighters from Edlington station were sent out to Alexandra Road, Balby where a wheelie bin had been set alight.
Then at 4.30am, a crew from Doncaster station were sent out to extinguish a bin fire on North Bridge.