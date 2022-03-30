Arsonists set fire to trees, rubbish and a motorbike in overnight incidents in Doncaster
Fires involving trees, rubbish and a motorbike were attended by Doncaster firefighters over the last two nights.
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 10:24 am
Last night, Tuesday March 29, a motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 9.30pm on Kingsway in Thurnscoe.
Firefighters from Adwick attended the incident and left at 10pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.10pm on Thorpe Bank, Barnby Dun. The crew came away 40 minutes later
And on Monday, Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.35pm on Barnsley Road, Moorends.