Arsonists set fire to trees, rubbish and a motorbike in overnight incidents in Doncaster

Last night, Tuesday March 29, a motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 9.30pm on Kingsway in Thurnscoe.

Firefighters from Adwick attended the incident and left at 10pm.

Fire round-up

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.10pm on Thorpe Bank, Barnby Dun. The crew came away 40 minutes later

And on Monday, Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.35pm on Barnsley Road, Moorends.