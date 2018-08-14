Arsonists hunted over blazes across South Yorkshire

Investigations are under way into a number of arson attacks across South Yorkshire.

On Saturday night, a BMW 3 series was torched on Hollinsend Avenue, Intake and a derelict building was set alight on Corporation Street in Rotherham town centre.

COURT: Sheffield man jailed for claw hammer attack on housemate

Earlier in the day, motorbikes were fired on Cedar Road and Oswin Avenue, both in Balby, Doncaster; a Vauxhall Zafira was set alight on Hazel Lane, Hampole, Doncaster and a fire was started deliberately near to the Wharncliffe Woods car park, Grenoside.

CRIME: Locket containing father's ashes stolen from 'heartbroken' woman in Sheffield

Over the weekend firefighters also dealt with a wheelie bin set alight outside a house on Wisewood Avenue, Hillsborough and hay bales torched on Becket Crescent, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham and Main Street, Cadeby, Doncaster.

SENTENCED: South Yorkshire robber brought to justice nine years after fleeing country

Piles of rubbish were found burning on Cavendish Road, Holmes, Rotherham and Cantley Road, Darnall, Sheffield.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.