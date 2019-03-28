Arsonists douse Doncaster shop in petrol before sparking inferno  

Arsonists doused a Doncaster shop in petrol before sparking a blaze that caused widespread damage.

Fire crews from Dearne, Rotherham and Edlington were called out to the store in Bank Street, Mexborough, at just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Bank Street. Picture: Google

In a statement, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze “caused significant damage” and was “started deliberately – with petrol used as an accelerant.”

The brigade added: “Upon arrival two breathing apparatus wearers entered the premises and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire – which had been started deliberately in a number of different places.

“Nobody was injured in the incident and it had been dealt with by 1.40am.”