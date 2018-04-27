Arsonists believed to have started blaze at Doncaster farm

Around 25 firefighters tackled a blaze at a farmyard barn in Doncaster this evening, amid fears the flames could spread to neighbouring homes.

The fire broke out at a farm on Askern Road, in Carcroft, at around 6.30pm.

Five fire engines were sent to the blaze, at an open-sided barn containing scrap timber.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews worked quickly to tackle the fire as the building was close to some terraced houses.

"They used hose reels to extinguish the blaze and started coming away from the scene shortly before 8pm.

"It’s thought the fire was started deliberately."