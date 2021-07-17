Arsonists attack allotment buildings and a vehicle in latest call outs for Doncaster firefighters

Overnight between Thursday and Friday, Doncaster firefighters were called to two separate incidents of arson.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 4:43 pm

The first was a number of allotments which were on fire in Highfield Park in Maltby at 9.52pm on Thursday.

Firefighters from Edlington and Maltby attended.

Two more arson attacks

On arrival crews were faced with numerous allotment buildings on fire. Crews left around midnight and deemed the fire to have been started deliberately.

On Reeves Way in Armthorpe at 4.06am yesterday, Friday, July 15, crews were called to a deliberate small vehicle fire.

