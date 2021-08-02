Arson attack on Doncaster playground leaves residents 'frightened and concerned'

The play area in Stainforth was set alight last night, with fire crews having to make a number of visits to quell the flames while South Yorkshire Police were also in attendance.

Coun Gary Stapleton, Conservative councillor for Barnby Dun and Stainforth on Doncaster Council, tweeted: “Arsonists struck again at a playground in Stainforth causing considerable risk to health and the environment (burning rubber).

"The contractors that left it, despite warnings, MUST be made to remove this dangerous material. Thanks to South Yorkshire Fire and South Yorkshire Police for a swift response.”

The playground at Stainforth was damaged in an arson attack. (Photo: Gary Stapleton).

Later he tweeted: “I have just got home, having spent the last few hours with frightened and concerned local residents. The lads from SYFR at Thorne deserve every penny (and more) they earn.