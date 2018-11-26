Arrests made and cigarettes seized in crime crackdown in Doncaster

Fifteen arrests were made, a number of cars and cannabis were seized and a large haul of illegal cigarettes were found in a crackdown on crime in Doncaster.

Officers also found a ‘chop shop,’ where stolen vehicles are dismantled for the parts.

Properties were raided across the town as part of Operation Duxford, which involves officers focusing on issues of concern in communities.

Of those arrested, nine were wanted for failing to appear at court, three were held on suspicion of burglary and one was quizzed over a serious assault.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, Doncaster’s District Commander, said: “Another successful Operation Duxford has seen our officers and staff out there in communities, working alongside partner agencies, to tackle issues that matter to you.

“We’ve seen multiple arrests, vehicles seized and we also discovered a ‘chop shop’ in the Hexthorpe area where stolen vehicles were being dismantled.

“While Operation Duxford is a high-visibility policing operation, this doesn’t mean that our activities to disrupt criminality will stop. We have officers working day in, day out, to tackle crime in Doncaster and to make our communities safe.”