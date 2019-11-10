Army helicopter called in to assist Doncaster flood effort

A Chinook aircraft will be used to strengthen flood defences in the Bentley Ings area, as water levels reach record levels in the River Don.

The news came as the Agency denied pumping water from Bentley into the Town End area, saying rising water levels were simply due to the amount of rainfall the region had experienced.

Residents clean up after flooding in Bentley, Doncaster as parts of England endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, with scores of people rescued or forced to evacuate their homes. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday November 9, 2019. See PA story WEATHER Rain. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

One resident reported his pony had drowned in a flooded field as a result of the pumping, but the Agency said they would never pump water into residential areas.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency, Doncaster Council, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, and South Yorkshire Police are continuing to work around the clock to keep people safe as seven Severe Flood Warnings remain in place on the River Don in South Yorkshire.

“Currently there are record levels of water in the Don catchment after some areas received up to 80mm of rainfall on already saturated ground. Flood waters will remain high for the coming days as it will take time for the waters to begin to drain, and more rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours.

“Communities most at risk include: Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith, Bentley, Barmby Dun, Kirk Sandall, Fishlake, and the Willow Bridge Caravan Site near Doncaster. So far we have received reports of 300 properties having been flooded in Yorkshire, with more than 1,200 homes evacuated. Flooding can have a devastating impact on people’s lives. Those who are at risk should please follow the advice of the emergency services. If you are advised by the police or local authority to leave your property, please do so.

“The Environment Agency is continuing to operate and check flood defences and pumps to manage the huge volume of water as it moves through the catchment. Infrastructure and pumping has so far helped to protect 4,000 properties from flooding.”

“We have called upon the support of the military to help to strengthen flood defences in the Bentley Ings area, using a Chinook aircraft to transport materials, although this does not represent a further risk.”