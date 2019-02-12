Armthorpe Academy: Doncaster Council to consider buying land from school for housing 

Doncaster Council is considering buying land from a borough school in order to construct residential homes.

Armthorpe Academy, part of Consilium Multi Academy Trust on Mere Lane, is in the process of rebuilding the majority of the school estate and has offered surplus land to Doncaster Council valued at £800,000.

Phase one of the construction includes a new teaching block, sports hall and changing rooms which is planned to open for the new 2019 academic year in September.

The potential sale of land which currently is used as administrative offices will go back to the school for them to fund the construction of new ancillary teaching areas.

The area of land has been valued by the District Valuer for a cleared site allocated for residential use.

Council bosses said the funding for potential new homes would ‘not be drawn down’ prior to the sale and a ‘more detailed business case’ would need to be drafted up.

Statistics in the Full Capital Strategy published by finance bosses at Doncaster Council shows any projected spend is likely to come in the 2020/2021 financial year.

Damian Allen, director of people at Doncaster Council said: “Consilium approached Doncaster Council with a view to releasing an area of land which previously housed administrative offices that have been accommodated with the new building.

“Any release of funding would be subject to the approval of the Secretary Of State and is conditional on the funding being reinvested to create new facilities at Armthorpe Academy and so is for the benefit of local pupils.”