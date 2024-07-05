Armed police swoop and major Doncaster road cordoned off this morning
Armed police have swooped on a major Doncaster road this morning, with reports of a cordon in place amid reports of a serious emergency incident.
Armed officers have been reported outside a property in Sandringham Road, Intake this morning, an eyewitness has said.
The eyewitness said: “The road is blocked and they have entered a house.
“There are four marked cars, one undercover and a dog unit.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning’s incident.
