'Armed police' reported at scene of serious emergency incident in Doncaster

Armed police have been reported at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster this morning.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 10:36am

Police and paramedics are currently at the scene of the incident in Burton Avenue, Balby.

Pictures from the scene show a number of ambulances and police vehicles in attendance, with officers also on patrol on foot in the terraced street.

Some residents have reported seeing armed officers in the street.

Police are at the scene of a serious incident in Burton Avenue, Balby.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning's incident.

