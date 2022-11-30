'Armed police' reported at scene of serious emergency incident in Doncaster
Armed police have been reported at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster this morning.
By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
30th Nov 2022, 10:36am
Police and paramedics are currently at the scene of the incident in Burton Avenue, Balby.
Pictures from the scene show a number of ambulances and police vehicles in attendance, with officers also on patrol on foot in the terraced street.
Some residents have reported seeing armed officers in the street.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning's incident.