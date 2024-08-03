Armed police detain man brandishing large knife outside Doncaster shops

Armed police have reportedly detained a man seen brandishing a large knife near to shops in Doncaster tonight.

Officers were called to the shopping precinct on Everingham Road and Acacia Road earlier this evening.

Photos from the scene show a number of police vehicles at the scene surrounding a man on the ground who was led into a van.

Eyewitnesses had earlier reported the man waving what was described as “a large knife.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of tonight’s incident.