Armed police detain man brandishing large knife outside Doncaster shops
Armed police have reportedly detained a man seen brandishing a large knife near to shops in Doncaster tonight.
Officers were called to the shopping precinct on Everingham Road and Acacia Road earlier this evening.
Photos from the scene show a number of police vehicles at the scene surrounding a man on the ground who was led into a van.
Eyewitnesses had earlier reported the man waving what was described as “a large knife.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of tonight’s incident.