Armed police called to Doncaster street after reports of man on loose with gun
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers flocked to the Goodison Boulevard area of Cantley shortly after lunchtime, with eyewitnesses reporting numerous officers and patrol cars racing to the scene, near to the junction with Cantley Lane.
However, South Yorkshire Police has reassured residents following the incident.
A spokesman said: “We responded to reports at 12.57pm today (Monday 10 June) that a man had been spotted in possession of a firearm at Goodison Boulevard, Doncaster.
“Firearms officers were deployed to confirm or negate the presence of a firearm in the local area.
“After arriving at the scene and conducting enquiries, officers were able to negate the risk of a firearm, and the incident has been filed.”
Anyone who may have information about the incident, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.