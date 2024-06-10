Armed police called to Doncaster street after reports of man on loose with gun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armed police have flooded a Doncaster suburb this afternoon after reports of a man on the loose with a gun.

Officers flocked to the Goodison Boulevard area of Cantley shortly after lunchtime, with eyewitnesses reporting numerous officers and patrol cars racing to the scene, near to the junction with Cantley Lane.

However, South Yorkshire Police has reassured residents following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “We responded to reports at 12.57pm today (Monday 10 June) that a man had been spotted in possession of a firearm at Goodison Boulevard, Doncaster.

Armed police were reportedly called to Cantley earlier this afternoon.

“Firearms officers were deployed to confirm or negate the presence of a firearm in the local area.

“After arriving at the scene and conducting enquiries, officers were able to negate the risk of a firearm, and the incident has been filed.”