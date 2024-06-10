Armed police called to Doncaster street after reports of man on loose with gun

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Jun 2024, 17:01 BST
Armed police have flooded a Doncaster suburb this afternoon after reports of a man on the loose with a gun.

Officers flocked to the Goodison Boulevard area of Cantley shortly after lunchtime, with eyewitnesses reporting numerous officers and patrol cars racing to the scene, near to the junction with Cantley Lane.

However, South Yorkshire Police has reassured residents following the incident.

A spokesman said: “We responded to reports at 12.57pm today (Monday 10 June) that a man had been spotted in possession of a firearm at Goodison Boulevard, Doncaster.

Armed police were reportedly called to Cantley earlier this afternoon.Armed police were reportedly called to Cantley earlier this afternoon.
“Firearms officers were deployed to confirm or negate the presence of a firearm in the local area.

“After arriving at the scene and conducting enquiries, officers were able to negate the risk of a firearm, and the incident has been filed.”

Anyone who may have information about the incident, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

