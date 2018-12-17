Ariana Grande announces Sheffield Arena date as part of UK tour

Pop sensation Ariana Grande is coming to Sheffield next autumn as part of a newly announced UK tour.

The singer, currently at number one with Thank U, will play the city’s FlyDSA Arena on September 19.

Ariana Grande performing during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The tour will also include two dates at London’s O2 Arena as well as dates in Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin.

She has revealed that she will perform a special show in Manchester, although details have not been announced at this stage.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on December 21.

Although a Manchester show is not yet included in the dates, the singer yesterday confirmed that special plans were underway for her return, after 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber following her show at the city’s Manchester Arena venue in May 2017.

The singer wrote in an Instagram post: “Manchester is not on this initial list because we are planning a special show. We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are of course coming and we love you.”

It’s also not known how the concert will differ from the rest of the tour shows.

Two weeks after the Manchester Arena atrocity, Grande hosted a benefit concert in memory of the victims, which saw Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Liam Gallagher, and more play Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket stadium.

ARIANA GRANDE 2019 UK TOUR

AUGUST

August 17: London, O2 Arena

August 19: London, O2 Arena

SEPTEMBER

August 14: Birmingham, Arena

August 17: Glasgow, SSE Hydro

August 19: Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

August 22: Dublin, 3Arena