Archbishop criticises deceit of 'populist leaders' in possible dig at Donald Trump

The Archbishop of Canterbury today criticised 'populist leaders' who he said 'deceive' their people.

The comment in his Christmas Day sermon is likely to be seen as a swipe at Donald Trump, whom he has criticised in the past.

The Most Rev Justin Welby told worshippers at Canterbury Cathedral there was much to learn from the Nativity story, where he said Jesus is 'power seen in humility' in contrast to what he described as 'populist leaders that deceive' their people.

The Archbishop this year spoke out against Mr Trump when the US president shared videos from the far-right group Britain First, calling his actions 'deeply disturbing'.