Appreciation evening following Isle toy appeal 

Residents and companies who have helped spread a little Christmas cheer by generously donating to a charity toy appeal to support local families are invited to an appreciation evening.

The toy appeal was launched by Lisa Hensby of Isle-based children’s market company Baby Dinosaurs and the businesswoman is inviting all those who have donated or supported the successful campaign along to the event so she can personally thank them.

Scunthorpe United, Scunthorpe Live and @scunthorpeevents are supporting the toy appeal and will be hosting the event with Lisa tonight at 6pm at Scunthorpe United FC, Glanford Park.

The football club is also serving as a toy drop off point

Scunthorpe United’s Head of Marketing, Ticketing and Retail, Rob Noble, said, “We’re delighted to act as a donation point. Some of the donations will go towards the football club’s Christmas Hospital visit to the Disney Ward, however, the majority will go to some fantastic local charities and causes that will benefit children in the local community.

““Any donations of new or nearly new toys, would be gratefully received in the Scunthorpe United Club Shop at Glanford Park until Saturday December 8th when the first team are at home to Gillingham.”

Speaking about the appreciation evening Lisa said: “This evening will be a chance for us to thank all of those wonderful families and businesses, who have kindly supported us as well as giving all your generous gifts to professionals to give back to their families.

“If you have donated a gift please come and join us for hot drinks, mince pies and cakes kindly donated by Co-op Food Emma Hartley. ”

Lisa is working on the appeal with local councils, health professionals, headteachers and children’s charities who have all nominated worthy families and individuals who need extra help this Christmas.

Lisa has seen the difference donated toys can make after visiting Scunthorpe Hospital’s Disney Ward with the Health Tree Foundation and Scunthorpe Mascot Hire where she refreshed toys on three wards.

Lisa will visit the hospital again with players from Scunthorpe United FC to deliver more toys.

Other drop off points for the appeal include:-

Puddleducks

Music bugs North Lincolnshire

Ballpool Heaven

Baby Bunnies

Mess Makers

O2 Touch

Kidslingo Scunthorpe

Tots Play Doncaster

Little Learners Doncaster

Baby Bears Massage

Orgullo Cafe and Wine Bar

Baby Dinosaurs Family Fun Day on Sunday December 9 at Redbourne Club Scunthorpe 11 to 4pm.