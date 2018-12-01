Appeal to find rightful owner of bikes stolen from Doncaster railway station

Officers investigating cycle thefts at Doncaster railway station are hoping to return two recovered bikes to their right owner

The bikes were recovered following recent searches in October.

Is this your bike?

British Transport police officers have made a number of enquiries to trace the owners, but have so far been unsuccessful.

If you believe the bikes in the images belong to you, call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1800061270.

Evidence will need to be provided proving the bike belongs to you.

BTP say that unfortunately bikes remain popular targets for thieves.

Officers ask cyclists to use strong and sturdy locks when securing a bike, and to register their bike on www.bikeregister.com, to help them return stolen bikes.