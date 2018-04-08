Appeal to find puppy stolen from Doncaster home

Members of the public are being asked to help find a puppy stolen from a Doncaster home.

Cocker Spaniel, Poppy, was stolen from a property in Dunscroft in February along with another dog called Tinkerbell.

Using a microchip scanner borrowed from the Doncaster RSPCA, officers were able to trace the Tinkerbell to an address in Doncaster.

Poppy, who is chocolate-coloured, is still missing, however, and officers are appealing to members of the public to help them trace her.

A spokesman for the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Please let’s try and find this young lady and reunite with the family. Poppy is also microchipped."