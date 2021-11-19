Dad Kevin Gosden posted on the Long Lost Families Facebook page asking for information about where Andrew might be or details of what happened to him.

He said: “Andrew went missing on 14th September 2007 from our home in Doncaster. He was 14 when he disappeared. He had no apparent problems at the time.”

Andrew was seen at 8.30am as he headed down to school on Littlemoor Lane in Balby, towards Westfield Park.

A picture of Andrew aged 14, and what he may look like now

He returned from school after his parents had gone to work, and changed out of his uniform. He emptied his bank account – taking around £200 – and without leaving a note went to Doncaster station and bought a one-way ticket to London King’s Cross (refusing a return even though the cost was about the same).

It is thought that he boarded a train at Doncaster Railway Station at 9.35am on the day he went missing arriving at London Kings Cross Station at 11.20am.

He was last seen on CCTV footage at King's Cross Station in London later that morning.

South Yorkshire Police released CCTV footage from Kings Cross Station on 14 September 2007, the day he went missing. There are no confirmed sightings after this one.

Kevin added: “We have no clues as to why he disappeared, where he went, or what happened to him thereafter. As a family, we have searched for him ever since.

“Further information about Andrew’s disappearance, along with possible clues to his identity to look for can be found on his dedicated website:

“Andrew is loved and missed. Just to know he is alive and well would be the most wonderful thing for us. It may be difficult to comprehend as a reader the heartache we are feeling and have felt all these years so assistance of any kind is welcome however small that will lead to closure for us.”

If you have any information that could help Andrew’s family please email Long Lost Families on [email protected] or call them on 07737 259732.