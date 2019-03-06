Appeal for people to help raise £125K for new play area at Doncaster Deaf Trust School

Pupils at a specialist deaf school will soon be able to enjoy a new and improved play area, as a fundraising appeal is launched.

The Doncaster Deaf Trust hopes to raise £125,000 for the new nursery and play area at the school, on Leger Way, through its appeal.

If enough money is raised grassy areas in the playground will be replaced with an all-weather surface and new playground equipment.

Bobbie Roberts, chair of Trustees at the Trust, said that the new equipment would not only make the play area mor enjoyable for the youngsters that use it, but also help to improve their fitness.

He said: “The importance of playtime for young ones is so important. Children learn to cooperate with others and learn new skills during these essential periods of time.

“With the equipment we'd like to buy, they will learn to improve coordination and balance skills, and build on their physical fitness.

“Our hope is that we raise enough money to transform this area and make these plans a reality which will make such a difference to the lives of so many children.”

Resurfacing the area is set to cost £90,000 to manufacture and install, and the Trust plans to furnish it with brand new British-made play area equipment which is compliant with UK and European safety standards.

A supporter of the Trust has promised to match any donations made during Lent, which runs until Thursday, April 18.

Those interested in donating to this appeal can visit the Doncaster Deaf Trust website on their dedicated new play area fundraising and donation page at www.deaf-trust.co.uk/appeal/new-play-area

For further information about the Trust visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk.