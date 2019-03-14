 Appeal for child mentorsAppeal for 100 people with ‘passion for life’ to mentor Doncaster children

The search is on to find over 100 volunteers to be mentors to vulnerable children and young people across Doncaster.

Colleagues at Doncaster Children’s Services Trust are looking for people to spare two hours a month to help a child or young person to raise their aspirations and try new experiences.

Each mentor will be matched with a school pupil who is taking part in the Trusted Mentors project, and ongoing training, supervision and practical support will be provided.

Pupils aged nine to 18 from schools across the borough will be part of the project, which is being funded through the Department for Education’s Doncaster Opportunity Area programme, following research into the positive impact mentors can have on young people.

Cheryl Blackett, Project Manager for the Trusted Mentors project, said: “We are looking for people who can provide additional support to children to help them to achieve their ambitions and aspirations. All you really need to be a mentor is life experience and a passion to help others.”

The Trust is looking for volunteers who can help a child or young person for up to two years. To apply to be a mentor you must be at least 18-years-old. All candidates also need to have a DBS check which will be arranged by the Trust.

Training for the project is flexible and is available during office hours, in the evenings and at weekends.

Cheryl added: “We are hoping that people from all different walks and stages of life will recognise what they have to offer as a mentor and sign-up.

For more information, contact Cheryl Blackett at cheryl.blackett@dcstrust.co.uk or on 01302 735721.