Antique and collectors fair at Doncaster Racecourse

The Spectacular one day antique and collectors fair takes place at Doncaster Racecourse on Sunday February 24.

Stalls from all over the country will feature inside the Racecourse’s giant exhibition hall from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Among the thousands and thousands of items for sale will be porcelain, china, pottery, glassware, gold, silver, costume jewellery, vintage and retro goods, as well as collectables including militaria, postcards, coins, medals and stamps.

With a fantastic variety of items for sale, including unique Christmas gift ideas, this is a terrific day out for all the family. There is free car parking and a café on site.

Admission is £4 adults, £3.50 OAPs/Children, with under-12s free.