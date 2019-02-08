Anti-fracking campaigner to speak at meeting in Doncaster

An anti-fracking campaigner will a talk on the impact the industry has had on the US at a meeting in Doncaster.

Sharon Wilson, who worked in the oil and gas industry for over a decade and is now with the US environmental group Earthworks, will be joined by campaigners from local anti-fracking groups from South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

READ MORE: Cannabis farm shut down by police in Sheffield

Sharon Wilson said: “Fracking has had huge negative impacts in the US – that’s why local communities across the country are fighting it.

In England you can – and must – stop this dirty industry before it gets started”.

READ MORE: These are the Sheffield bus service changes which come into force next month

Simon Bowens, Friends of the Earth’s Yorkshire campaigner, said: “If fracking happens in South Yorkshire and the East Midlands, it could pose significant risks to local communities. It’s also the wrong way to turn if we’re serious about tackling climate change.”

“Sharon’s experience of working alongside local communities in the US to stop fracking will be invaluable.

“Anyone who comes to the public meeting on Tuesday can look forward to some fantastic insight into what they can do to defend their own community from fracking.”

READ MORE: Rotherham duo quizzed over historical rape allegation

The meeting will be held at C-View, Church View, Doncaser, on Tuesday, February 12 from 7.30pm until 9pm.