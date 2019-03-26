A second Taco Bell Mexican-inspired eatery is to open in Doncaster, at Lakeside.

The restaurant, with a drive-thru facility, will open its doors within the new Herten Triangle development at Lakeside at 11am on April 27.

There will be ‘special surprises’ for the first 100 customers from the company.

Fans of Taco Bell will be able to dine in the 54 seat restaurant, or can get their taco fix from the comfort of their cars.

From burritos, tacos and quesadillas, to the Crunchwrap SupremeTM, there will be plenty of different foods and drinks with a Mexican twist to try.

The restaurant is also introducing Taco Tuesday to the menu - a taco and a beer or soft drink for £2 every Tuesday!

This new outlet will be the thirty-ninth Taco Bell restaurant to open in the UK.

Jen Baines, business operations and development manager, said: “This is one of our most exciting openings with a fantastic location in the newly developed Herten Triangle.

“We are incredibly proud to be a part of this new development in Doncaster.

“After the success of opening in Frenchgate Shopping Centre we are delighted to be bringing a Drive Thru restaurant to the town.

“We know there is a huge Taco Bell fan base, so we look forward to welcoming our existing fans, plus some first-timers through our doors.

“To start the celebrations in style the first 100 customers will get a special surprise from Taco Bell!”

Originally launched in the United States, there are currently more than 425 Taco Bell restaurants across 27 markets outside of the US, aiming to expand the brand’s international presence to 9,000 restaurants by 2022.