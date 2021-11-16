Another cyclist has been knocked down on the same Doncaster road where an incident occurred yesterday
The same road was the scene of a road traffic accident yesterday evening.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:23 pm
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police are currently on scene following a collision between a car and a cyclist on Bawtry Road in Doncaster. ”The incident happened at around 2pm at the junction with Cantley Lane.
“The cyclist is being taken to hospital for treatment.”
A similar incident occurred yesterday evening (November 15) which caused the road to be closed for several hours.