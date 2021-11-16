Another cyclist has been knocked down on the same Doncaster road where an incident occurred yesterday

The same road was the scene of a road traffic accident yesterday evening.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:23 pm

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police are currently on scene following a collision between a car and a cyclist on Bawtry Road in Doncaster. ”The incident happened at around 2pm at the junction with Cantley Lane.

“The cyclist is being taken to hospital for treatment.”

A similar incident occurred yesterday evening (November 15) which caused the road to be closed for several hours.

Incident on Bawtry Road at 2pm.

