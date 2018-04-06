Another chance to have your say on how North Lincolnshire develops

An extra consultation event on Tuesday 17 April at Haxey Memorial Hall, 5pm to 8pm, is taking place for residents and businesses to share their views on the proposed North Lincolnshire Local Plan.

North Lincolnshire Council is preparing a new Local Plan which will identify needs and opportunities over the next 19 years in relation to housing, business growth and infrastructure.

Views are being sought on the draft plan. It sets out the vision and objectives for the area – acting as a guide for future development.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We want to find out how residents and businesses would like North Lincolnshire to develop. It’s your local area so tell us what you think its future should look like. A number of issues and options were identified within the plan, which we are asking for comments on.

“Our ambition for North Lincolnshire is that it is the best place in which to live, work, visit and invest. Therefore it is important that we get the Local Plan right to help deliver this ambition.

“By developing the plan it gives us the opportunity to look back and assess what has been achieved since 2011, to re-evaluate the area’s current position and to look at what type of place North Lincolnshire will be in 19 years’ time and how we intend to get there.

“I’d encourage residents and businesses to share their views and attend the additional consultation event in Haxey.”

For further information call 01724 297573 or 297577, email localplan@northlincs.gov.uk or visit www.localplan.northlincs.gov.uk/localplan.