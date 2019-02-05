Annual Isle rescue day plans are in full swing 

Preparations are underway for the 11th annual Rescue Day with this year’s event shaping up to be the biggest and best yet.

Rescue Day 2019 will be held on Saturday July 13 at 7 Lakes Country Park in Crowle and members of the organising team are working hard behind the scenes preparing for what promises to be yet another fantastic day for all the family to enjoy.

Favourites including the Red Devils Parachute Display team along with Fire, Police, Ambulance and water rescue teams are already booked and will be performing a range of exciting displays and demonstrations.

Rescue Day showcases the life saving work that our emergency 999 teams and support services do and allows for the general public to engage with staff and volunteers who serve and protect us around the clock.

It is the biggest of its kind in the country and attracts crowds in the thousands.

Chris Long, event chairman said: “Rescue Day 2018 was another big success and we’d like to thank the organising team, all the organisations that took part, those that sponsor and support the day, our hosts 7 Lakes Country Park, and all the members of the public who come along and make Rescue Day such a memorable annual event.

“We hope we continue to encourage people to support our services and also to inspire a new generation of staff who wish to work for our emergency and support teams.”

The purpose of Rescue Day is to bring together as many emergency, rescue and support services in one place to demonstrate what they do and how they do it. Visit www.rescueday999.com