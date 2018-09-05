Animaltastic food gift from Amazon of Doncaster

Animal rescue and re-homing centre, Mayflower Sanctuary, has had its foodstocks replenished thanks to a donation from Amazon.

The Amazon fulfilment centre at Doncaster’s iPort has donated the pet food as part of its commitment to the community.

The sanctuary was founded in 2003 by a group of volunteers and since then it has gone from strength to strength. Annually it rehomes more than 400 dogs and 90 cats, and last year the vet’s bill was £33,000.

An area manager at Amazon, Karol Koniarski, recommended donating the pet food to the animal rescue shelter instead of allowing it to go to waste at the fulfilment centre. The packaging of the animal food was damaged which meant it could not be sold online.

Speaking on the donation, Karol said: “We are thrilled to be able to provide the charity with this donation and hope it helps the Mayflower Sanctuary continue its fantastic work. The sanctuary started from humble beginnings, and because of the determination of its dedicated volunteers, it has gone from strength-to-strength, helping rehome over 500 unwanted pets across Doncaster in the past 12 months.”

Jennie Foxall-Lord, Sanctuary Manager at Mayflower, added: ‘We really appreciate the kind donation from Amazon. Last year, our vet bill alone was over £48,000 and without support and donations our work couldn’t continue. Pets find themselves in our care for many different reasons, so we want to make their stay with us as comfortable and loving as possible.”

The donation forms part of the “Amazon In The Community” programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.