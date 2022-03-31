Anger as wrecked Doncaster miners' welfare becomes hotspot for flytippers

Since its demolition several years ago, the former site of Highfields Miners’ Welfare has become a target for repeated anti-social behaviour, with a number of fires at the premises on South Street.

Now local residents are calling for action with flytippers using the wasteland to dump bags of rubbish, old mattresses, household waste, disused tyres and other rubbish.

Photos show the site on South Street strewn with rubbish.

One said: “It is an absoloute disgrace.

"People from all over the place are just pulling up and fly tipping.

"It is right next to a park where kids play.

"The residents of Highfields have been pleaded with the council to clear this up but it's just falling on deaf ears.

"It's at least a year ago since it's been knocked down and its an eyesore. We’re being ignored.

Fire ripped through the former welfare building in August 2020 following its closure and the building has since been demolished.

In its heyday, the club was the heart and soul of the small mining community village which sits alongside the Great North Road near Woodlands.

The building housed a tribute to Highfields born footballer David Pegg, one of the Manchester United ‘Busby Babes’ who died in the Munich Air Disaster in 1958 and whose family lived in the village, with a number of mementoes from his playing career formerly on display.