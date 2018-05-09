Anger as Sheffield Pride says upcoming event is 'celebration, not protest' and bans 'offensive' placards

An upcoming Sheffield Pride event has come under fire for calling it a 'celebration, not protest' and banning 'offensive' placards and political groups.

The event, due to take place at Endcliffe Park in July, has been criticised on Twitter after one user uploaded screenshots relating to the running of this year's festival.

The message from Sheffield Pride read: "Please note: That any group attending with Banners or Placard (sic)… will be viewed by the Parade Manager. Any that are deemed to be ‘offensive’ will not be allowed in the march."

And then in bold, the message adds: ‘Please note, it’s a march of celebration, not protest.‘

An online application form on the Sheffield Pride website also states they ‘will not be accepting any applications by Political Groups for this year's event.’

Twitter user Danny Nasr posted a screenshot of the message and wrote: ‘Pride will always be a protest, until the very last Queer on earth is liberated. Don’t need y’all whitewashing our entire struggle and history. Fuming.’

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote: ‘When we forget our history, we forget why we march every year. Yes we march to celebrate Queer culture and excellence but we ALSO march in solidarity with our siblings across the world who do not share that same privilege.’

Nasr then added: ‘When we have queer asylum seekers being deported, when trans women of colour are being killed on the streets, when gay conversion therapies are still alive and well and queer youth are suffering every day, PRIDE WILL BE A PROTEST.’

‘IF YOUR PRIDE ISN’T A PROTEST, IT’S JUST A PARTY WITH THE COPS INVITED’

The first Pride event in Sheffield was held in 2008 and the event has grown each year with police figures estimating around 16,000 people attending the daytime event in 2017.

This year's event will be held on Saturday 28 July in Endcliffe Park.

A statement on the Sheffield Pride website reads: "We are determined that the event remains as accessible and inclusive to all in the LGBT+ community, their friends and their families as much as possible. The main event will be free of charge, without age restrictions and community focused."

We have contacted Sheffield Pride for further comment.