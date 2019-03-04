A billion pound housing developer wants to alter an agreement so it can build more properties on a plot of land before constructing a promised rail crossing.

The application around the Manor Farm site in Bessacarr, has prompted anger from residents and ward councillors at Persimmon Homes’ plans to increase the number of occupied homes to 250 before the safety passage is built.

A section 106 agreement was originally agreed in 2009 ordering the company not to allow no more than 100 homes to be occupied before they constructed an underpass from Carr Lane to the new estate.

This agreement between Persimmon Homes and Network Rail was then increased 150 despite not being formally signed.

But enquiries earlier this month found 187 homes were occupied as of February 2019.

Network Rail, who carried out further analysis on the site, said it is ‘satisfied that sufficient measures are in place’ to allow a further 100 number of houses to be occupied, giving a total of 250.

They added that Persimmon ‘must still fulfil’ their requirement to provide an underpass.

But Besscarr councillor Nicholas Allen (Con) said the change still presents a ‘significant risk’ of an accident happening.

Planning officers at Doncaster Council are recommending the planning committee approve the application.

Officers have however requested that trigger points are inserted into the deed of variation for the developer to inform the council at different levels of occupancy to ensure that the figure cannot be further exceeded.

The council wants to be notified at the 210th and 240th occupied property.

Bessacarr coun Neil Gethin (Lab) has requested that the proposal be decided by the planning committee while neighbouring Finningley councillor Richard Allan Jones (Con) has objected to the proposal.

Coun Allen said: “I do not agree with Network Rail as this change would still represent a significant risk that an accident could happen.

“I am pleased councillors have objected to this proposal and requested for it to be decided by the planning committee.

“There should be a proper timescale and plan for the underpass as this issue has been talked about and talked about for too long and residents are right to be angry about the lack of information.”

Nicola Elliot, principal planning officer at Doncaster Council, said: “The statutory consultee, Network Rail do not object to the proposal. They are comfortable with the proposed occupancy level of up to 250 dwellings subject to the mitigation measures.

“Network Rail are the experts on rail safety, and have provided the local authority with robust supporting information in the form of a report with added mitigation measures.

“The proposed trigger points would ensure that the occupancy levels on site are closely monitored.”

The committee will make a decision at a meeting in Civic Office at 2pm on Tuesday, March 5.